BMO Capital Markets Cuts Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target to $355.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its target price reduced by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $360.00 to $355.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the software giant’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 17.39% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $407.00 to $376.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Fundamental Research upped their target price on Microsoft from $281.78 to $299.93 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $352.68.

Microsoft stock traded up $13.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $302.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,553,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,934,688. Microsoft has a 12 month low of $224.26 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.27, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $325.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $309.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total value of $144,492,216.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $552,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 96,292 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $27,147,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 9.0% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,206,086 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $621,940,000 after buying an additional 182,243 shares during the last quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 7.3% during the second quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,114 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.6% during the second quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 46,352 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,568,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 5.4% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 106,807 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,111,000 after buying an additional 5,478 shares during the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

