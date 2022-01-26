BMO Capital Markets Increases American Express (NYSE:AXP) Price Target to $155.00

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $152.00 to $155.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the payment services company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential downside of 11.58% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of American Express from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price target on shares of American Express from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of American Express from $215.00 to $198.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.11.

Shares of American Express stock traded up $2.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $175.30. The stock had a trading volume of 118,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,582,468. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $165.78 and its 200 day moving average is $168.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.25. American Express has a twelve month low of $112.10 and a twelve month high of $189.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.31. American Express had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The firm had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total transaction of $4,467,814.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in American Express by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in American Express by 99.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in American Express during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in American Express during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

