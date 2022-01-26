BMO Capital Markets Increases American Express (NYSE:AXP) Price Target to $155.00

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $152.00 to $155.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the payment services company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential downside of 11.58% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of American Express from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of American Express from $215.00 to $198.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.11.

Shares of American Express stock traded up $2.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $175.30. The stock had a trading volume of 118,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,582,468. American Express has a twelve month low of $112.10 and a twelve month high of $189.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $165.78 and its 200 day moving average is $168.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.25.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.31. American Express had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The firm had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total transaction of $4,467,814.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Express by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,924,310 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $7,918,535,000 after purchasing an additional 314,888 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of American Express by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,594,740 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,716,089,000 after purchasing an additional 255,893 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,624,335 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,617,545,000 after purchasing an additional 254,252 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in American Express by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,781,138 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,946,597,000 after acquiring an additional 3,533,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in American Express by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,973,495 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,670,860,000 after acquiring an additional 56,509 shares during the last quarter. 84.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

