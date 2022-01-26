Boeing (NYSE:BA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $7.72 EPS

Boeing (NYSE:BA) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($7.72), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($15.25) earnings per share.

Shares of Boeing stock traded down $5.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $198.88. The company had a trading volume of 576,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,997,753. The company has a market capitalization of $116.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.90. Boeing has a 1-year low of $185.26 and a 1-year high of $278.57.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $300.00 price objective on Boeing in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $274.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $275.00 target price on Boeing in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.33.

In other news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

