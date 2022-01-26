Boeing (NYSE:BA) Given a $275.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Boeing (NYSE:BA) received a $275.00 price target from Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 38.27% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BA. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Boeing from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Boeing from $250.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.33.

Boeing stock traded down $5.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $198.88. 576,583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,997,753. The company has a market cap of $116.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.51. Boeing has a twelve month low of $185.26 and a twelve month high of $278.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $207.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.90.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($7.72). The company had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 billion. Boeing’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($15.25) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Boeing will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boeing news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BA. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $416,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 554.5% in the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Boeing by 128.1% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 73 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Boeing during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. 52.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

