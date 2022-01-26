Boeing (NYSE:BA) Stock Price Down 3.5%

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)’s stock price traded down 3.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $196.80 and last traded at $197.01. 280,648 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 9,997,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at $204.10.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BA. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $224.00 to $272.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $274.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.33.

Get Boeing alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $115.96 billion, a PE ratio of -13.37, a PEG ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $207.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.90.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.27 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.39) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boeing news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 157,472 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $34,634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804,423 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $329,579,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,307,428 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,948,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,415 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $199,306,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,059,000. 52.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boeing Company Profile (NYSE:BA)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Featured Article: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.