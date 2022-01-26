Bolloré (OTCMKTS:BOIVF) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Bolloré SE (OTCMKTS:BOIVF)’s share price traded down 0.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.19 and last traded at $5.29. 72,885 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 58% from the average session volume of 46,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.33.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Bolloré Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BOIVF)

Bolloré SA engages in the management of its businesses in the areas of transportation & logistics, communications and electronics. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics; Oil Logistics; Communication; and Electricity Storage and Systems. The Transportation and Logistics segment includes services relating to the organization of sea and air transport networks, and logistics.

