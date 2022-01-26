Bonded Finance Price Tops $0.0180 (BOND)

Bonded Finance (CURRENCY:BOND) traded 981% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 26th. One Bonded Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0180 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bonded Finance has traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar. Bonded Finance has a total market cap of $6.90 million and $2,294.00 worth of Bonded Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004371 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001101 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.65 or 0.00041374 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00006216 BTC.

Bonded Finance Coin Profile

Bonded Finance (BOND) is a coin. Its launch date was September 7th, 2020. Bonded Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 384,149,391 coins. Bonded Finance’s official Twitter account is @Bondedfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bonded Finance’s official website is bonded.finance/#firstsec

According to CryptoCompare, “BarnBridge is a risk tokenizing protocol. It allows hedging yield sensitivity and price volatility. BarnBridge does this by accessing debt pools on other DeFi protocols, and transforming single pools into multiple assets with varying risk/return characteristics. “

Buying and Selling Bonded Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bonded Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bonded Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bonded Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

