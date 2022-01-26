Bonk Tops One Day Trading Volume of $56,714.00 (BONK)

Bonk (CURRENCY:BONK) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 26th. Over the last seven days, Bonk has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Bonk has a market cap of $1.25 million and $56,714.00 worth of Bonk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bonk coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.42 or 0.00000682 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Bonk

Bonk (BONK) is a coin. Its launch date was July 8th, 2020. Bonk’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,000,000 coins. The official message board for Bonk is medium.com/@bonktoken . The official website for Bonk is bonktoken.com . Bonk’s official Twitter account is @BonkToken

According to CryptoCompare, “BONK is a utility token cryptocurrency that can be used to create the users' own NFT art collectibles. Creating NFT requires 1 BONK per NFT. BONK's wants users to have the best experience possible when they utilize the BONK platform. “

Bonk Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bonk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bonk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bonk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

