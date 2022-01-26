BOOM 24-Hour Volume Hits $79,168.00 (BOOM)

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. One BOOM coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BOOM has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. BOOM has a market cap of $2.80 million and approximately $79,168.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002724 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004298 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001076 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00041136 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00006129 BTC.

BOOM Coin Profile

BOOM (CRYPTO:BOOM) is a coin. BOOM’s total supply is 967,118,189 coins and its circulating supply is 778,087,456 coins. BOOM’s official Twitter account is @theboomtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BOOM is medium.com/@theboomtoken . BOOM’s official website is www.boomtoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Boom Token is a social experiment. Blockchain gives the opportunity to create this deflationary currency, and the deflation mechanism is fully based on smart contract. The basic rules are as below: There were originally 1,000,000,000 Boom in existence.Each on-chain Boom transaction completed, 1% of the transaction amount burned.There will never be newly minted Boom.”

Buying and Selling BOOM

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOOM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOOM using one of the exchanges listed above.

