Boosted Finance (BOOST) Trading Down 34.7% Over Last 7 Days

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 26th. Over the last seven days, Boosted Finance has traded 34.7% lower against the dollar. Boosted Finance has a market capitalization of $97,026.40 and $3,964.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Boosted Finance coin can now be purchased for $1.62 or 0.00004412 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Boosted Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002724 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00049569 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,449.37 or 0.06666970 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.93 or 0.00054235 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,666.27 or 0.99802366 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003321 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.41 or 0.00052830 BTC.

Boosted Finance Coin Profile

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 coins and its circulating supply is 59,853 coins. The official message board for Boosted Finance is github.com/Boosted-Finance . The official website for Boosted Finance is boosted.finance . Boosted Finance’s official Twitter account is @BoostedFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Boosted Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Boosted Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Boosted Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Boosted Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Boosted Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.