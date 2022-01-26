BOQI International Medical (NASDAQ:BIMI) Shares Down 2.8%

Shares of BOQI International Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI) traded down 2.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.39 and last traded at $0.39. 370,107 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 695,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.60.
BOQI International Medical (NASDAQ:BIMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BOQI International Medical had a negative net margin of 25.47% and a negative return on equity of 39.37%. The business had revenue of $13.78 million during the quarter.
BOQI International Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:BIMI)
BIMI International Medical, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare products. It deals with the retail and wholesale of medical devices, pharmaceuticals, and other relates services. It intends to establish a chain of hospitals specializing in obstetrics and gynecology. The company was founded on October 31, 2000 and is headquartered in Chongqing, China.
See Also: What is a Roth IRA?
Receive News & Ratings for BOQI International Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOQI International Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.