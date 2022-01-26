BOQI International Medical (NASDAQ:BIMI) Shares Down 2.8%

Shares of BOQI International Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI) traded down 2.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.39 and last traded at $0.39. 370,107 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 695,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.60.

BOQI International Medical (NASDAQ:BIMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BOQI International Medical had a negative net margin of 25.47% and a negative return on equity of 39.37%. The business had revenue of $13.78 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BOQI International Medical by 86.8% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 60,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 28,263 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of BOQI International Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in BOQI International Medical by 93.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 429,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 207,831 shares in the last quarter. CVI Holdings LLC grew its stake in BOQI International Medical by 314.3% during the third quarter. CVI Holdings LLC now owns 274,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 208,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in BOQI International Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $250,000. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BOQI International Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:BIMI)

BIMI International Medical, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare products. It deals with the retail and wholesale of medical devices, pharmaceuticals, and other relates services. It intends to establish a chain of hospitals specializing in obstetrics and gynecology. The company was founded on October 31, 2000 and is headquartered in Chongqing, China.

