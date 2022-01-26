Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Hits New 52-Week Low at $421.60

Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $421.60 and last traded at $424.00, with a volume of 544 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $435.57.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SAM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $543.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $775.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $475.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $935.00 to $785.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Boston Beer from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $440.00 to $535.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Beer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $758.20.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 55.21 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $487.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $559.41.

In related news, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $421,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider John C. Geist sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.48, for a total value of $3,074,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,685 shares of company stock worth $3,917,380 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAM. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 1,721.7% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 186,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,033,000 after purchasing an additional 176,197 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 493.2% during the second quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 172,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,219,000 after purchasing an additional 143,528 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Boston Beer by 860.0% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 144,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,627,000 after acquiring an additional 129,392 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Boston Beer by 108.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,917,000 after acquiring an additional 94,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Boston Beer by 42.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,500,000 after acquiring an additional 90,109 shares in the last quarter. 65.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Boston Beer

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

