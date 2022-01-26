Boston Common Asset Management LLC Has $2.10 Million Holdings in L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) by 61.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 104,920 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in L’Air Liquide were worth $2,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of L’Air Liquide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $276,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of L’Air Liquide by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in shares of L’Air Liquide by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 17,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its position in shares of L’Air Liquide by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 29,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 4,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of L’Air Liquide by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 31,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AIQUY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of L’Air Liquide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. HSBC lowered shares of L’Air Liquide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of L’Air Liquide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €180.00 ($204.55) target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.50.

AIQUY stock opened at $34.45 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.46. L’Air Liquide S.A. has a 52-week low of $30.02 and a 52-week high of $36.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

L’Air Liquide Profile

Air Liquide SA engages in gas supply for large industry and health businesses. It operates through the following segments: Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies. The Gas & Services segment activities are organized by geographical areas, which determine sales policies and development projects.

