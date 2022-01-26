Boston Common Asset Management LLC Has $5.32 Million Stake in adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in adidas were worth $5,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in adidas in the 3rd quarter worth about $366,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of adidas by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments raised its position in shares of adidas by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of adidas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of adidas by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 475,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,868,000 after buying an additional 54,423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Get adidas alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of adidas from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €300.00 ($340.91) price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADDYY opened at $135.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.87. adidas AG has a twelve month low of $133.02 and a twelve month high of $199.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $145.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.62.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.10). adidas had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. Analysts anticipate that adidas AG will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About adidas

adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Businesses. The North America segment includes North America adidas and North America Reebok.

Recommended Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADDYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY).

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.