Boston Common Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) by 97.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 12,347 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fosun International Ltd raised its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 29,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 4,660 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,339,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,952,000 after purchasing an additional 569,660 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 250,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,854,000 after purchasing an additional 74,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich bought a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 3rd quarter worth $627,000. 19.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SQM opened at $53.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.41. The company has a quick ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of 44.95, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.78. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 52-week low of $40.53 and a 52-week high of $71.50.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $661.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.17 million. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 12.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $0.91 dividend. This is an increase from Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 307.56%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.63.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

