Boston Common Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) by 374.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,162 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 56,945 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dassault Systèmes were worth $3,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dassault Systèmes by 400.0% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dassault Systèmes in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Dassault Systèmes in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Private Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Dassault Systèmes by 400.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 7,720 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dassault Systèmes by 418.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 13,743 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DASTY opened at $48.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Dassault Systèmes SE has a one year low of $39.60 and a one year high of $64.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.02 billion, a PE ratio of 70.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.54.

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Dassault Systèmes had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 15.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Dassault Systèmes SE will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DASTY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Dassault Systèmes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

Dassault Systèmes SA provides software solutions and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing Industries; Life Sciences & Healthcare; and Infrastructure & Cities. The Manufacturing Industries segment engages in transportation & mobility; aerospace & defense; marine & offshore; industrial equipment; high-tech; home & lifestyle; and consumer packaged goods & retail servicers.

