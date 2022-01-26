Boston Common Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,284 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $3,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Credicorp by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,331,513 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $591,477,000 after purchasing an additional 23,109 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in Credicorp by 1.0% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 3,362,996 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $407,292,000 after buying an additional 32,600 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Credicorp by 6.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,908,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $352,299,000 after buying an additional 171,258 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its stake in Credicorp by 15.8% during the third quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 2,101,744 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $233,167,000 after buying an additional 286,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Credicorp by 62.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,062,171 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $228,776,000 after buying an additional 792,936 shares in the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Credicorp stock opened at $138.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 0.91. Credicorp Ltd. has a twelve month low of $88.67 and a twelve month high of $169.50.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The bank reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($1.94). Credicorp had a net margin of 14.88% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $680.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.02 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Credicorp Ltd. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.38.

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

