Boston Common Asset Management LLC Sells 14,490 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 163,073 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,490 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $3,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Infosys by 55.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 754,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,244,000 after acquiring an additional 270,402 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Infosys by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 208,863 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,426,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Infosys by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Infosys by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,240,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $428,904,000 after purchasing an additional 9,076,715 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Infosys by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:INFY opened at $22.48 on Wednesday. Infosys Limited has a twelve month low of $16.88 and a twelve month high of $26.39. The company has a market cap of $95.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.21.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Infosys had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 18.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on INFY shares. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Infosys from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Infosys from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.97.

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

