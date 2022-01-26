Boston Scientific (BSX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Boston Scientific to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BSX stock opened at $42.51 on Wednesday. Boston Scientific has a 52-week low of $35.04 and a 52-week high of $46.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.14. The company has a market capitalization of $60.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.23, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.89.

BSX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.70.

In related news, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.18, for a total transaction of $140,079.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ian T. Meredith sold 7,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.21, for a total transaction of $303,247.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 265,390 shares of company stock worth $11,258,116. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

