Botty Investors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Botty Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,279.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,666 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,660 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 1.2% of Botty Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Botty Investors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,421,426 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,474,632,000 after buying an additional 368,293 shares during the period. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,557,000. Harborview Advisors LLC increased its position in Apple by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 20,818 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in Apple by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 427,003 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $60,641,000 after purchasing an additional 13,692 shares during the period. Finally, Beck Capital Management LLC increased its position in Apple by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 39,506 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,590,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total value of $3,717,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $159.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $170.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.52. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.21 and a 1-year high of $182.94. The company has a market cap of $2.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

A number of research firms have commented on AAPL. Bank of America raised shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $160.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.77.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

