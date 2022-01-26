Botty Investors LLC Buys Shares of 10,813 Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Botty Investors LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,813 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $3,048,000. Microsoft comprises approximately 0.9% of Botty Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intersect Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 96,292 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $27,147,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. PGGM Investments increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 9.0% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,206,086 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $621,940,000 after buying an additional 182,243 shares during the period. Bickling Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 7.3% in the second quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,114 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its stake in Microsoft by 3.6% in the second quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 46,352 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Microsoft by 5.4% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 106,807 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,478 shares during the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MSFT. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Microsoft from $407.00 to $376.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $342.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Microsoft from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.46.

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total value of $18,073,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total transaction of $144,492,216.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 530,699 shares of company stock valued at $181,312,457. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $288.49 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $325.99 and a 200-day moving average of $309.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.16. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $224.26 and a 52-week high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.16. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 27.74%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

Recommended Story: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.