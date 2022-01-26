Bounty0x Price Down 12.6% This Week (BNTY)

Bounty0x (CURRENCY:BNTY) traded 12.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. One Bounty0x coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Bounty0x has traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bounty0x has a total market capitalization of $235,988.44 and $62,846.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004256 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001081 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.04 or 0.00042216 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00006213 BTC.

Bounty0x Coin Profile

Bounty0x is a coin. It was first traded on December 15th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 232,720,097 coins. The official website for Bounty0x is bounty0x.io . The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bounty0x is an Etherem-based bounty program management platform. Bounty0x acts as an intermediary, enabling start ups to post bounty programs and users to receive income for completing bounty tasks. BNTY is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Bounty0x's platform. “

Bounty0x Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounty0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bounty0x should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bounty0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

