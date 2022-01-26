BrandShield Systems (LON:BRSD) Hits New 12-Month Low at $15.25

BrandShield Systems Plc (LON:BRSD)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 15.25 ($0.21) and last traded at GBX 15.20 ($0.21), with a volume of 43812 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15.75 ($0.21).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of BrandShield Systems in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 16.49 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 17.31. The firm has a market cap of £17.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.76.

BrandShield Systems Plc provides digital brand protection and online threat hunting services. Its software solutions protect customers from phishing, executive impersonation, counterfeiting, social media fraud, and trademark infringement, as well as cover PPC ad protection and affiliate monitoring. The company's solutions cover Websites, online marketplaces, social media platforms, mobile applications, and paid ads.

