Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $120.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.14 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 5.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts expect Brandywine Realty Trust to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of BDN stock opened at $12.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.78. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.19, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.16. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $10.63 and a 12 month high of $15.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 475.03%.

BDN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial cut shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

In other Brandywine Realty Trust news, Director Michael Joyce sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $105,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tom Wirth sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total transaction of $68,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 17,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town centre and suburban office portfolio. Its services include asset management, development and construction, investment, marketing & leasing, property management and tenant. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Metropolitan Washington, Austin & Texas and Other.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.