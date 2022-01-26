Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Sees Large Volume Increase

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 19,663 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 334,928 shares.The stock last traded at $18.30 and had previously closed at $18.24.

BAK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Grupo Santander downgraded Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Santander reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Braskem in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. HSBC raised Braskem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Braskem from $25.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.76.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. Braskem had a return on equity of 437.34% and a net margin of 14.93%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Braskem S.A. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th were given a dividend of $2.7104 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.6%. Braskem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.09%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Braskem by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 18,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Braskem by 115.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Braskem by 115.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 26,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 14,441 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Braskem in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,034,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Braskem by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 55,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter.

Braskem Company Profile (NYSE:BAK)

Braskem SA engages in the manufacture of petrochemicals and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, USA, and Europe and Mexico. The Brazil segment includes production and sale of chemicals, supply of electricity, and production and sale of PE. The USA and Europe segment involves production, operation, and sale of polypropylene in the United States and Germany.

