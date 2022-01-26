Bread (BRD) Price Reaches $0.26 on Top Exchanges

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. Bread has a total market cap of $22.89 million and $512,780.00 worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bread has traded down 19.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Bread coin can now be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000701 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002723 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004321 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001078 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002723 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00041629 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00006189 BTC.

Bread Coin Profile

Bread is a coin. It was first traded on December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 coins. The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bread is BRD.com . Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bread token is an ERC20 token, featuring a user friendly mobile app. “

Buying and Selling Bread

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bread should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bread using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

