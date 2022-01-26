Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (LON:BRW) Insider Buys £4,965.24 in Stock

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (LON:BRW) insider Joanna Hall bought 1,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 322 ($4.34) per share, with a total value of £4,965.24 ($6,698.92).

Joanna Hall also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 12th, Joanna Hall bought 1,450 shares of Brewin Dolphin stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 342 ($4.61) per share, with a total value of £4,959 ($6,690.50).

On Friday, December 3rd, Joanna Hall acquired 1,435 shares of Brewin Dolphin stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 346 ($4.67) per share, with a total value of £4,965.10 ($6,698.73).

Shares of Brewin Dolphin stock traded up GBX 3.50 ($0.05) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 328.50 ($4.43). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 441,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,627. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.25, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 354.59 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 368.14. The firm has a market cap of £997.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17. Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC has a one year low of GBX 287 ($3.87) and a one year high of GBX 412 ($5.56).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a GBX 11.10 ($0.15) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Brewin Dolphin’s previous dividend of $4.60. This represents a dividend yield of 3.17%. Brewin Dolphin’s payout ratio is presently 0.79%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BRW. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Brewin Dolphin from GBX 420 ($5.67) to GBX 400 ($5.40) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.40) price target on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 430 ($5.80) price target on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 430 ($5.80) price target on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 404.83 ($5.46).

Brewin Dolphin Company Profile

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers managed portfolio, investment fund management, discretionary fund management, Brewin portfolio, advisory, execution, and financial planning and investment management services, as well as expert witness report services.

