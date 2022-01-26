Bridge Mutual Market Capitalization Tops $9.13 Million (BMI)

Bridge Mutual (CURRENCY:BMI) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. During the last seven days, Bridge Mutual has traded 24.6% lower against the dollar. Bridge Mutual has a total market cap of $9.13 million and $118,414.00 worth of Bridge Mutual was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bridge Mutual coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000386 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bridge Mutual Coin Profile

Bridge Mutual’s genesis date was January 29th, 2021. Bridge Mutual’s total supply is 160,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,697,071 coins. Bridge Mutual’s official Twitter account is @Bridge_Mutual

According to CryptoCompare, “Bridge Mutual is a decentralized, discretionary p2p/p2b insurance platform that provides coverage for stablecoins, centralized exchanges, and smart contracts. Its platform allows users to provide insurance coverage, decide on insurance payouts, as well as get compensated for taking part in the ecosystem. “

Bridge Mutual Coin Trading

