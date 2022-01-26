Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.20 Billion

Analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) will post $2.20 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Brighthouse Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.36 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.04 billion. Brighthouse Financial posted sales of $2.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial will report full year sales of $9.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.16 billion to $9.48 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $8.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.45 billion to $9.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Brighthouse Financial.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $6.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $2.89. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 10.43% and a negative net margin of 22.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 712.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BHF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays raised Brighthouse Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Brighthouse Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.82.

Shares of BHF opened at $53.57 on Wednesday. Brighthouse Financial has a 1 year low of $35.32 and a 1 year high of $58.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.71 and a 200-day moving average of $49.26.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $298,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 119,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,164,000 after purchasing an additional 8,931 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 4th quarter worth $584,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. 81.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brighthouse Financial (BHF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.