Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRLT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRLT) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.75.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BRLT shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st.
NASDAQ:BRLT traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.30. The company had a trading volume of 7,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,047. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.85. Brilliant Earth Group has a twelve month low of $9.88 and a twelve month high of $20.39.
In other Brilliant Earth Group news, Director Ian Bickley acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.99 per share, with a total value of $359,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Beth Tamara Gerstein sold 151,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.43, for a total transaction of $1,888,502.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 550,032 shares of company stock valued at $7,471,950.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRLT. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $248,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $273,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $402,000. 93.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Brilliant Earth Group
Brilliant Earth Group Inc is a digital-first jewelry company. Brilliant Earth Group Inc is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
