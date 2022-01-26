Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRLT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRLT) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.75.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BRLT shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st.

NASDAQ:BRLT traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.30. The company had a trading volume of 7,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,047. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.85. Brilliant Earth Group has a twelve month low of $9.88 and a twelve month high of $20.39.

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $95.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.10 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Brilliant Earth Group will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Brilliant Earth Group news, Director Ian Bickley acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.99 per share, with a total value of $359,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Beth Tamara Gerstein sold 151,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.43, for a total transaction of $1,888,502.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 550,032 shares of company stock valued at $7,471,950.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRLT. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $248,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $273,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $402,000. 93.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brilliant Earth Group Inc is a digital-first jewelry company. Brilliant Earth Group Inc is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

