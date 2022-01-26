Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Price Target Lowered to $45.00 at Raymond James

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Raymond James from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 29.12% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on EAT. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Brinker International from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Brinker International from $83.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Brinker International from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Brinker International from $78.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brinker International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brinker International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.26.

Shares of Brinker International stock opened at $34.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.80. Brinker International has a fifty-two week low of $31.95 and a fifty-two week high of $78.33.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. Brinker International had a net margin of 3.86% and a negative return on equity of 40.62%. The firm had revenue of $859.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $925.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Brinker International will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Brinker International news, SVP Daniel S. Fuller acquired 1,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.42 per share, with a total value of $45,160.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 13,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $503,828.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 4.9% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,552 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in Brinker International by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 29,670 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Brinker International by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,735 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in Brinker International by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 10,247 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Brinker International by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,157 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

