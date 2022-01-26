British Land (LON:BLND) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $516.93

British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 516.93 ($6.97) and traded as high as GBX 535.20 ($7.22). British Land shares last traded at GBX 530.60 ($7.16), with a volume of 1,677,680 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Liberum Capital lifted their price objective on British Land from GBX 585 ($7.89) to GBX 630 ($8.50) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.75) target price on shares of British Land in a report on Friday, November 26th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.75) target price on shares of British Land in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on British Land from GBX 618 ($8.34) to GBX 650 ($8.77) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, British Land currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 538.33 ($7.26).

Get British Land alerts:

The firm has a market cap of £4.92 billion and a PE ratio of 71.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 529.76 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 516.93.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 25th were given a dividend of GBX 10.32 ($0.14) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 25th. This is a positive change from British Land’s previous dividend of $6.64. This represents a dividend yield of 1.94%. British Land’s dividend payout ratio is 2.03%.

In other news, insider Loraine Woodhouse acquired 4,724 shares of British Land stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 526 ($7.10) per share, for a total transaction of £24,848.24 ($33,524.34). Insiders have bought a total of 4,780 shares of company stock worth $2,514,445 over the last quarter.

About British Land (LON:BLND)

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£13.7bn (British Land share: Â£10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for British Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.