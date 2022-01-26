Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Acquired by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,590 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in Broadcom by 97.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 117.1% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 76 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded up $21.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $555.49. 59,861 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,953,319. The company has a market cap of $229.35 billion, a PE ratio of 36.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.97. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $419.14 and a one year high of $677.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $603.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $536.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.31% and a net margin of 24.54%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.58 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 109.33%.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

AVGO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $560.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $600.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $658.65.

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total value of $1,296,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 81 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $612.61 per share, for a total transaction of $49,621.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

