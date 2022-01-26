Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Sold by Fort L.P.

Fort L.P. lowered its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,204 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 73,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 127.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 160,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,914,000 after purchasing an additional 89,979 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 66.6% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 49,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,963,000 after purchasing an additional 19,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. 85.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

In other news, VP Vijay Mayadas sold 25,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total value of $4,386,192.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.04, for a total transaction of $76,791.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,174 shares of company stock worth $9,754,377. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BR traded up $2.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $154.06. 1,957 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 664,851. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.91 and a 12 month high of $185.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a PE ratio of 32.69 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $172.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.53.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.05%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

