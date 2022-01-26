Brokerages Anticipate Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $59.93 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) to announce $59.93 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Allegiance Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $59.50 million to $60.30 million. Allegiance Bancshares posted sales of $56.92 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Allegiance Bancshares will report full year sales of $236.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $236.10 million to $237.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $304.85 million, with estimates ranging from $302.20 million to $307.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Allegiance Bancshares.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.07). Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 29.13% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $60.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABTX. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 1.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 5.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 2.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,536 shares of the bank’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 8.4% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 7,371 shares of the bank’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Allegiance Bancshares by 8.3% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 50.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ABTX opened at $45.34 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $918.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.00. Allegiance Bancshares has a 52-week low of $33.89 and a 52-week high of $45.91.

Allegiance Bancshares Company Profile

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial banking services primarily to Houston metropolitan area-based small to medium-sized businesses and individual customers. The company was founded by George Martinez and Steven F. Retzloff in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

