Brokerages Anticipate Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $790.58 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) will announce sales of $790.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Arista Networks’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $785.00 million and the highest is $800.10 million. Arista Networks reported sales of $648.48 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Arista Networks will report full year sales of $2.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.32 billion to $2.92 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.72 billion to $3.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Arista Networks.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 28.30%. The firm had revenue of $748.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered Arista Networks from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $115.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Barclays raised their price target on Arista Networks from $94.50 to $112.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Arista Networks from $102.50 to $127.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $147.50 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.17.

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.41, for a total value of $56,541.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.58, for a total value of $203,472.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 908,115 shares of company stock worth $195,104,525 in the last three months. 22.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANET. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 316.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 15.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ANET opened at $116.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $139.15 and its 200 day moving average is $111.98. Arista Networks has a fifty-two week low of $65.52 and a fifty-two week high of $148.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.94 billion, a PE ratio of 47.44, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Article: How to invest in a bear market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arista Networks (ANET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.