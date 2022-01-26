Brokerages Anticipate Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) to Post $0.70 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) will post $0.70 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Autohome’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.83. Autohome reported earnings of $1.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 53.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Autohome will report full-year earnings of $3.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.28 to $3.44. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $3.63. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Autohome.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The information services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72. Autohome had a net margin of 37.84% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The company had revenue of $273.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ATHM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $61.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. CLSA decreased their price target on shares of Autohome from $43.50 to $37.20 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autohome from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Autohome in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Autohome from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.22.

NYSE:ATHM traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $30.55. The company had a trading volume of 631,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,699. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.61. Autohome has a 52 week low of $26.10 and a 52 week high of $147.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATHM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Autohome by 13.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its position in Autohome by 8.6% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Autohome by 356.2% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,037 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 12,522 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Autohome by 17.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 209,799 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,419,000 after acquiring an additional 31,144 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Autohome by 12.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,987,115 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $191,055,000 after acquiring an additional 330,743 shares during the period. 54.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. Autohome provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

