Brokerages Anticipate Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) Will Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Analysts expect that Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) will announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Gentherm’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the highest is $0.36. Gentherm reported earnings per share of $1.16 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 72.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gentherm will report full-year earnings of $2.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.68 to $2.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Gentherm.

Get Gentherm alerts:

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14). Gentherm had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $243.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Gentherm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on THRM shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gentherm in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Gentherm in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Gentherm from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Gentherm from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentherm from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gentherm currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.83.

THRM stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.53. The stock had a trading volume of 885 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,116. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.43. Gentherm has a 1-year low of $60.89 and a 1-year high of $99.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.66.

In other news, CEO Phillip Eyler sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.99, for a total transaction of $169,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THRM. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Gentherm in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Gentherm by 392.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 743 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Gentherm by 3,314.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 717 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Gentherm by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,695 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Gentherm by 79.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,426 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

About Gentherm

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gentherm (THRM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.