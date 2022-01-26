Brokerages Anticipate Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $93.45 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) to report $93.45 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Goldman Sachs BDC’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $91.23 million and the highest estimate coming in at $95.67 million. Goldman Sachs BDC posted sales of $78.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC will report full year sales of $356.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $354.45 million to $358.88 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $357.81 million, with estimates ranging from $333.35 million to $382.26 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Goldman Sachs BDC.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 70.76%. The business had revenue of $96.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of NYSE GSBD opened at $19.47 on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $20.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.24%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is currently 73.47%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 1,662.7% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. 26.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc invests in middle market companies located in the US. The fund targets companies operating in the fields software, health technology information technology, commercial services and textiles with an investment size of $25 to $75 million and an EBITDA of $5 to $75 million. It provides financing in the form of senior secured debt, unitranche debt, junior secured, mezzanine debt and equity for acquisitions, refinancing, growth, LBOs, dividend recapitalization and restructuring transactions.

