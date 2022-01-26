Brokerages Anticipate Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $26.12 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) will announce sales of $26.12 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Heron Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $24.00 million and the highest is $28.37 million. Heron Therapeutics posted sales of $20.61 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics will report full year sales of $91.76 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $89.69 million to $93.99 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $152.22 million, with estimates ranging from $125.00 million to $172.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Heron Therapeutics.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.09. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 128.33% and a negative net margin of 264.58%. The firm had revenue of $23.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.64) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

HRTX stock opened at $8.89 on Wednesday. Heron Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $7.85 and a twelve month high of $20.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $906.20 million, a P/E ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Heron Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,968,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 480,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,139,000 after acquiring an additional 89,339 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 331,837 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,547,000 after acquiring an additional 32,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 6,421,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,644,000 after acquiring an additional 517,367 shares in the last quarter.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from cancer. Its products portfolio include SUSTOL, Cinvanti, HTX-011 and HTX-034. The company was founded in February 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Earnings History and Estimates for Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX)

