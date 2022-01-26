Brokerages Anticipate Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $295.28 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) will announce $295.28 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Oxford Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $300.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $290.20 million. Oxford Industries posted sales of $221.37 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Oxford Industries will report full-year sales of $1.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Oxford Industries.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The textile maker reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.90. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The company had revenue of $247.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. Oxford Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OXM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, December 11th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.83.

In other news, Director Dennis M. Love sold 2,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total transaction of $194,758.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the second quarter worth $66,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 768.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,468 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Oxford Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 83.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oxford Industries stock opened at $89.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.29. Oxford Industries has a twelve month low of $63.77 and a twelve month high of $114.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.27%.

Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

