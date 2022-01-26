Brokerages Anticipate PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Brokerages predict that PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.65 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for PRA Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the highest is $0.73. PRA Group also reported earnings of $0.65 per share during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that PRA Group will report full year earnings of $3.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.86 to $3.97. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $3.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover PRA Group.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $263.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.09 million. PRA Group had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 12.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share.

Separately, JMP Securities boosted their price target on PRA Group from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

PRAA traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.25. The stock had a trading volume of 207,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,531. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.35. PRA Group has a one year low of $32.78 and a one year high of $51.00.

In related news, CFO Peter M. Graham sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher B. Graves sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.13, for a total value of $721,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,426 shares of company stock valued at $3,188,061. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in PRA Group by 46,947.3% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,234,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,043,000 after buying an additional 1,232,366 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in PRA Group by 97.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,200,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,944,000 after buying an additional 1,088,315 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in PRA Group by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,256,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,281,000 after buying an additional 230,614 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PRA Group by 138.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 380,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,042,000 after purchasing an additional 220,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of PRA Group by 451.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 142,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,478,000 after purchasing an additional 116,563 shares in the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

