Brokerages Anticipate Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) to Announce $0.53 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.53 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Red Rock Resorts’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the highest is $0.65. Red Rock Resorts reported earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts will report full-year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Red Rock Resorts.

Get Red Rock Resorts alerts:

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.40. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 45.72%. The business had revenue of $414.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.42 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RRR shares. Macquarie lowered shares of Red Rock Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $64.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.67.

Shares of RRR stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.59. 662,955 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 720,886. Red Rock Resorts has a 12-month low of $23.04 and a 12-month high of $58.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.25. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 2.44.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RRR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the second quarter worth $118,020,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 111.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,157,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,499,000 after buying an additional 1,135,704 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 214,261.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 966,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,517,000 after buying an additional 966,318 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the second quarter valued at about $19,799,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 114.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 848,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,446,000 after buying an additional 452,567 shares during the last quarter. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

Featured Article: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Red Rock Resorts (RRR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.