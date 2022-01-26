Brokerages Anticipate Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $101.24 Million

Equities research analysts expect Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) to announce sales of $101.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Yext’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $101.00 million to $101.40 million. Yext reported sales of $92.19 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yext will report full-year sales of $390.81 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $390.60 million to $391.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $441.77 million, with estimates ranging from $433.00 million to $450.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Yext.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $99.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.21 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.17% and a negative return on equity of 41.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yext from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.90.

In related news, CAO Darryl Bond sold 8,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $84,308.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 5,824 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $60,394.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,131 shares of company stock valued at $768,738 over the last 90 days. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YEXT. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Yext by 12.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,643,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,599 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Yext by 228.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,341,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,176,000 after purchasing an additional 933,914 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Yext by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,357,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,003,000 after buying an additional 672,442 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Yext by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,144,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,793,000 after buying an additional 646,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of Yext during the 3rd quarter worth $7,464,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:YEXT opened at $7.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.82 and a 200 day moving average of $11.60. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -11.31 and a beta of 1.44. Yext has a 12-month low of $7.26 and a 12-month high of $20.23.

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

