Brokerages Expect AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Will Announce Earnings of $1.95 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) to report earnings of $1.95 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for AerCap’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.56 and the highest is $2.44. AerCap reported earnings per share of $1.02 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 91.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AerCap will report full-year earnings of $9.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.90 to $9.91. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $7.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.53 to $7.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover AerCap.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. AerCap had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 19.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on AER shares. TheStreet raised shares of AerCap from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of AerCap from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of AerCap from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of AerCap in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “positive” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.88.

NYSE:AER traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $64.24. 50,815 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,412,502. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. AerCap has a fifty-two week low of $37.29 and a fifty-two week high of $71.38. The firm has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.31.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in AerCap by 18.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in AerCap by 12.7% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC boosted its holdings in AerCap by 1.7% in the second quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 14,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in AerCap by 7.1% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its holdings in AerCap by 2.7% in the third quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 12,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

