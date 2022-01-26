Brokerages Expect Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Brokerages expect Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) to announce $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Bloomin’ Brands’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.53. Bloomin’ Brands reported earnings of $0.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,450%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will report full year earnings of $2.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.63. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Bloomin’ Brands.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 219.10%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BLMN. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.45.

Bloomin’ Brands stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,704,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,790,858. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.01. Bloomin’ Brands has a 12 month low of $17.29 and a 12 month high of $32.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

In other news, COO Gregg Scarlett acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.22 per share, with a total value of $192,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 421.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 782 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1,044.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000.

About Bloomin' Brands

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

