Brokerages Expect Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.91 Billion

Analysts expect Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) to post $1.91 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Cintas’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.90 billion and the highest is $1.92 billion. Cintas posted sales of $1.78 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Cintas will report full-year sales of $7.67 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.64 billion to $7.70 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $8.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.09 billion to $8.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cintas.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 32.05% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on CTAS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $457.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 27th. Argus increased their target price on Cintas from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cintas from $399.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $438.78.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,024,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,537,415,000 after buying an additional 53,293 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cintas by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,634,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $620,509,000 after purchasing an additional 26,737 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Cintas by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,150,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $439,476,000 after purchasing an additional 129,562 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Cintas by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,093,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $416,424,000 after purchasing an additional 121,180 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Cintas by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,054,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $401,218,000 after purchasing an additional 63,432 shares during the period. 62.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $381.23 on Wednesday. Cintas has a 1-year low of $314.62 and a 1-year high of $461.44. The company has a market capitalization of $39.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.60, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $426.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $410.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 35.48%.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

