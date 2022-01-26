Brokerages Expect Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Analysts predict that Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Cryoport’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.14). Cryoport posted earnings of ($0.28) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 46.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Cryoport will report full-year earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.61). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.18). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cryoport.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Cryoport had a negative net margin of 12.57% and a positive return on equity of 2.67%. The company had revenue of $56.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. Cryoport’s quarterly revenue was up 407.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cryoport in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Cryoport from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Roth Capital upgraded Cryoport from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Cryoport from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.75.

Shares of CYRX stock traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.55. The company had a trading volume of 13,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,547. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 9.66 and a current ratio of 9.99. Cryoport has a twelve month low of $38.72 and a twelve month high of $86.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.35 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.32.

In related news, major shareholder Freeze Parent L.P. Blackstone sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $38,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 64,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $4,232,339.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 630,500 shares of company stock worth $47,420,798. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new stake in Cryoport during the 4th quarter valued at $9,171,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Cryoport during the 4th quarter valued at $1,139,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cryoport during the 4th quarter valued at $158,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cryoport during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Spence Asset Management bought a new stake in Cryoport during the 4th quarter valued at $8,154,000.

About Cryoport

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

