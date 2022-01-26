Brokerages Expect Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Brokerages expect Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.18) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Danimer Scientific’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.23). Danimer Scientific reported earnings per share of ($0.26) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, April 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Danimer Scientific will report full-year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.44). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Danimer Scientific.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.06). Danimer Scientific had a negative net margin of 102.95% and a negative return on equity of 8.43%. The business had revenue of $13.37 million during the quarter.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DNMR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danimer Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Danimer Scientific from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

In other Danimer Scientific news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total value of $88,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $306,100. 14.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Danimer Scientific by 266.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Danimer Scientific by 93.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Danimer Scientific in the second quarter valued at $105,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Danimer Scientific in the second quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Danimer Scientific in the third quarter valued at $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DNMR opened at $4.86 on Wednesday. Danimer Scientific has a 52-week low of $3.96 and a 52-week high of $66.30. The stock has a market cap of $487.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.34 and a beta of -0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 6.62, a current ratio of 7.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.82.

Danimer Scientific Company Profile

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

